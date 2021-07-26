Man Group plc Sells 30,450 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in News were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.