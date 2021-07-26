Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

