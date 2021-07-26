Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.
In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.