Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

