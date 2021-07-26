Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.64% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000.

NYSEARCA KBUY opened at $25.18 on Monday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.