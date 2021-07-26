BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,833 shares of company stock valued at $30,566,314. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

