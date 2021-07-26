Man Group plc Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 192,176 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Maximus worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $88.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

