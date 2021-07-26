Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Perrigo worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 202.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 88.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $9,396,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

