California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,953 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

