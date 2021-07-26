Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stereotaxis worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 910.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $698.90 million, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

