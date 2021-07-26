California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fastly worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 237,206 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

