Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.20 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

