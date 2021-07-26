Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46.

