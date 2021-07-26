California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 384 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.43. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

