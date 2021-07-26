Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

