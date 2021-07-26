Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $44.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

