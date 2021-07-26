Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $895,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 134,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

