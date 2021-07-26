Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $50.11 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.