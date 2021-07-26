Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 27.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $2,162,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James cut their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

