Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.65 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

