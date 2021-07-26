Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,213 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

