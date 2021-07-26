EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

