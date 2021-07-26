Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.55 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $107,250,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.