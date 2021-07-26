HRT Financial LP Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

