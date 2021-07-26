Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

