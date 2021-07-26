HRT Financial LP Makes New $474,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

