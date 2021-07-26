HRT Financial LP Takes Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.24% of SharpSpring as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SharpSpring by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

