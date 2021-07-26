Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.22 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

