Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 122,541 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Canada Goose worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

