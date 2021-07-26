Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 120,582 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,582 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,194 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after buying an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $8,034,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI opened at $25.56 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

