Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,533 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $194.36 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

