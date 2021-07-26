CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of CarGurus worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CarGurus by 131.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,039. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.