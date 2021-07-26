AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,459 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AMERISAFE worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.