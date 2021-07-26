Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,160 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

