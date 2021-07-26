Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $60.28 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

