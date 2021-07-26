AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 83.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $122.66. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

