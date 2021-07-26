360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stake Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $36,989,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

