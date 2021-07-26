AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $814.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.