Piper Sandler Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Snap by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Snap by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

