California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

