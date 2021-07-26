Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,009 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.