Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avient by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

