Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROSC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of ROSC opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

