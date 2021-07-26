Zacks: Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
