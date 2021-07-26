Zacks: Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

