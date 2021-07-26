-$0.05 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

