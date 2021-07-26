Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.39 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,591,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.59 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

