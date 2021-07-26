Royal Bank of Canada Buys 163,561 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,561 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.