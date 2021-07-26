JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.