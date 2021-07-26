Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.12 Million Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96.

