Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 634,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 292.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 556,041 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

