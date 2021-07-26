HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 17,107 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.